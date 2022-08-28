Your complete guide to Day 4 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 4 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Sunday is Day 4 at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair!
From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., you can check out the Indigenous Food Lab. Chefs will present cooking demonstrations and discuss the foundations of Indigenous food systems.
There's also the "Dress A Sheep Contest" at 10 a.m. in the Sheep Barn. Teams of up to four people have 10 minutes to outfit their teammates in a clever costume before they parade around the show ring for the audience and judges.
Music at the Fair
Sunday night at the Grandstand features Pitbull with guest Iggy Azaela. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $39 to $84.