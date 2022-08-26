Watch CBS News

Your complete guide to Day 2 at the Minnesota State Fair

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Friday is Day 2 at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair!

Early bird specials are available until 1 p.m. at both the Mighty Midway and the Kidway.

It's Governor's Fire Prevention Day, so catch fire safety and life-saving activities throughout the fairgrounds.

Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Friday, Aug. 26.

Music at the Fair

The second night at the Grandstand features Counting Crows with special guest The Wallflowers. Tickets range from $34 to $51. 

Grandstand Schedule | Free Entertainment Schedule

 

Friday schedule at the WCCO booth

Stop by, watch a show, play live games and pick up our free fans and bags!

  • 9:00 a.m. WCCO-TV Booth opens Mid-Morning LIVE
  • 10:00 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
  • 10:30 a.m. Bag Giveaway
  • 11:00 a.m. Talent Meet and Greet
  • 11:15 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
  • 12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Universe Photo-Op (Aug. 31 ONLY)
  • 3:00 p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
  • 3:15 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
  • 3:30 p.m. Bag Giveaway
  • 4:00 p.m. '4 at the Fair' LIVE
  • 5:00 p.m. 5pm Newscast LIVE
  • 6:00 p.m. 6pm Newscast LIVE
  • 6:35p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
  • 6:45 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
  • 7:00 p.m. Bag Giveaway
  • 9:00 p.m. WCCO-TV Booth closes
  • 10:00p.m. 10pm Newscast LIVE

More on the WCCO booth right here

By Cole Premo
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

