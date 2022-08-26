Your complete guide to Day 2 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 2 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Friday is Day 2 at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair!
Early bird specials are available until 1 p.m. at both the Mighty Midway and the Kidway.
It's Governor's Fire Prevention Day, so catch fire safety and life-saving activities throughout the fairgrounds.
Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Friday, Aug. 26.
Music at the Fair
The second night at the Grandstand features Counting Crows with special guest The Wallflowers. Tickets range from $34 to $51.
Friday schedule at the WCCO booth
Stop by, watch a show, play live games and pick up our free fans and bags!
- 9:00 a.m. WCCO-TV Booth opens Mid-Morning LIVE
- 10:00 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 10:30 a.m. Bag Giveaway
- 11:00 a.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 11:15 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Universe Photo-Op (Aug. 31 ONLY)
- 3:00 p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 3:15 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 3:30 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 4:00 p.m. '4 at the Fair' LIVE
- 5:00 p.m. 5pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:00 p.m. 6pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:35p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 6:45 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 7:00 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 9:00 p.m. WCCO-TV Booth closes
- 10:00p.m. 10pm Newscast LIVE
More on the WCCO booth right here.