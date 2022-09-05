WCCO launches new 4 p.m. newscast Monday

WCCO launches new 4 p.m. newscast Mondayget the free app
Beginning today, WCCO expands its local news line-up with The 4, a new 4 p.m. newscast anchored by Erin Hassanzadeh and Jeff Wagner. The one-hour newscast will air Monday-Friday on WCCO and stream on CBS News Minnesota.
Also joining Hassanzadeh and Wagner will be NEXT Weather meteorologists Mike Augustyniak and Lisa Meadows and WCCO newcomer, Derek James. The newscast will also feature segments and contributions from members of WCCO's reporter and anchor teams.
The 4 will occupy the timeslot previously held by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which ended its 19-season run in May.
Viewers will be able to watch the newscast both on TV and streaming on CBS News Minnesota. The stream is available via WCCO.com, on connected televisions or on the go with the CBS News App and Pluto TV.
Meet our producers
Executive producer Tracy Perlman and show producer Annie Kelby arrive at 4, ready to make the first edition of "The 4."
They've got a few things up their sleeve already, including an interview with St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard, and Central High School teacher Stephanie McCleerey.
We're also going to have WCCO's Esme Murphy on to discuss the technical issues that interrupted the Sunday morning news show in the middle of an interview with Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen.
And, we're going to continue playing live interactive trivia games as we did during the State Fair shows last week!
The show rundown's all set for today's broadcast of "The 4"
In TV news terms, a show rundown is where news show producers keep track of all the elements that are going into the broadcast -- from scripts to video elements to graphics to audio. This morning we're getting ready to put everything together for Monday's debut!