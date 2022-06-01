Erin Hassanzadeh

CBS

Erin is back home in the Twin Cities after stops in South Korea and Omaha. The Jefferson High School grad (Go Jags!) is excited to get back to storytelling in the community that raised her.

Erin spent two years in Seoul, South Korea on a Fulbright grant. During her time there, she lived with a host family for a year, worked with North Korean defectors, fell in love with kimchi and traveled extensively throughout Asia. Some of her stops included Japan, Cambodia, Thailand and New Zealand. Korean food is still one of Erin's passions. The spicier, the better.

Erin attended Drake University in Des Moines receiving dual degrees in sociology and broadcast news with high honors. She has worked for KCCI in Des Moines and KETV in Omaha.

Exploring is another one of Erin's true passions. It could be a new country or a new restaurant down the street. She loves it all! Erin loves keeping up with international headlines but she's just as passionate about covering local stories that are happening down the street. If you have an idea, email her! Be sure to connect with her on social media as well.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2019

Hometown: Bloomington, MN

Alma Mater: Drake University

FAVORITES

Music: John Mayer; Beenzino

Movie: 500 Days of Summer

TV Show: As embarrassing as it is to be honest, I have to admit it's The Real Housewives franchise

Book: Anything by Haruki Murakami

Food: Korean food! If it is REALLY spicy, I am down to try it.

Local Restaurant: My parents have a place in Edina. It's called TJ's of Edina and I grew up working there.

Hidden MN Gem: I am hoping to discover a few new ones! My old spots aren't so hidden anymore.

Sport/Exercise: Yoga, pilates, soccer and tennis

Famous Minnesotan: Charles Schulz

Quote: "Listen to all, plucking a feather from every passing goose, but follow no one absolutely." - Chinese proverb

Word: Scrumdiddlyumptious

Vacation Spot: Wine Country, Santorini, Seoul

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Earth? I suppose.

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs! For sure. Cats scare me...

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call. My friends hate this.

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Coffee. Black!

Morning Person or Night Person? Morning person. Again, my friends hate this.

East Coast or West Coast? West Coast

Star Trek or Star Wars? Yikes...never seen them.

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey duck! Of course.