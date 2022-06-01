CBS

Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak was drawn to Minnesota by a love of active weather, and the opportunity to forecast for some of the most weather-savvy television viewers in the country.

Since joining the WCCO team in 2008, his forecasts have helped you prepare for several of the snowiest and coldest winters on record, the largest single-day tornado outbreak in Minnesota history, the launch of a fleet of next-generation weather satellites, how climate change is impacting Minnesotans, and all of the small-but-important moments between.

In addition to watching him on WCCO, you may have also seen Mike appear nationally on shows like the Ellen DeGeneres Show, CBS Sunday Morning (where he serves as the show's meteorologist), and many other CBS News outlets. His work has been recognized with multiple Emmy Awards for broadcast excellence.

Mike's interest in weather began at an early age.

"I think my curiosity about the weather was fueled by the fact that, as a little guy, I was absolutely petrified of thunderstorms!"

In time (and with the help of a book called "Hippo Thunder"), Mike outgrew his fear, deciding in eighth grade that he wanted to study meteorology in college.

"The answers I gave on a 40-question 'interest survey' were fed into a computer, and the computer returned several careers that I might enjoy," Mike explained. "'Meteorologist' was one of the jobs the computer returned, and right then I knew it was the job for me."

In college, Mike studied meteorology under several of the world's leading research scientists at the University at Albany. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Atmospheric Science, is an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, one of only 250 AMS Certified Consulting Meteorologists in the world, and is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

In May of 2008, Mike received his Master of Science degree in Atmospheric Science, also from the University at Albany. Findings from his master's thesis — original research on a local terrain effect called Mohawk-Hudson Convergence — is currently in use to help meteorologists make more accurate forecasts around the region.

Today he continues to support lifelong learning, science, and scientists by serving as the Commissioner on Professional Affairs for the American Meteorological Society and it's 12,000 members. He is active in local and national non-profit organizations such as Be The Match, Twin Cities Pride, Twin Cities United Way, and more.

In his free time, Mike stays active by going to the gym, biking, mixing cocktails, and playing with his Boston Terrier named Lola. He and his husband also enjoy traveling, both around the U.S. and around the world.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2008

Hometown: Schenectady, New York

Alma Mater: University at Albany

FAVORITES

Music: Sam Hunt

Movie: Before Midnight

TV Show: The West Wing

Book: Hanya Yanigahara, A Little Life

Food: Pizza (but only New York-style)

Local Restaurant: Spoon & Stable

Sport/Exercise: Weight-lifting

Historical Figure: Wright Brothers

Favorite Minnesotan: Judy Garland

Quote: "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." -- Arthur Ashe

Word: [redacted]

Vacation Spot: Any ocean

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Stones

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

East Coast or West Coast? East

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose