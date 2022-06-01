CBS

Jeff Wagner joined the WCCO-TV team in November 2016 as a general assignment reporter, and now anchors WCCO's Saturday evening newscasts. Although he's new to Minnesota, he's called the Midwest home his entire life.

Born and raised in the Chicago suburbs, Jeff spent most of his childhood in Naperville, Illinois. He earned his bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism at Illinois State University in 2009. Not too far down I-74, he got his first job as a reporter at WCIA-TV in Champaign, Illinois. He started as a bureau reporter in Decatur then worked his way up to weekend anchor.

After four years in Central Illinois, Jeff crossed the border into Indiana. He joined WISH-TV in Indianapolis in 2013. During his time there, Jeff won Emmy awards for his part in breaking news coverage of tornado damage, as well his work as a video journalist. But his favorite assignments always centered around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, specifically the Indy 500.

A huge sports fan, Jeff is excited to attend games at the venues across the Twin Cities. Just know he might be cheering for the visiting Chicago teams. If he's not there, he's probably at a live music venue or out disc golfing. And now that he's a Minnesotan, he's hoping to spend more time enjoying the outdoors.

If you'd like to get in contact with Jeff, send him an email or find him on Twitter at @Jeff_Wagner4.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: Nov. 2016

Hometown: Naperville, Illinois

Alma Mater: Illinois State University

FAVORITES

Music: EDM, Hip-Hop, Classic Rock

Movie: Memento & Saving Private Ryan

TV Show: Vikings

Book: Stephen Ambrose, Band of Brothers

Food: Chicago style pizza and Italian beef

Local Restaurant: Lu's Sandwiches

Sport/Exercise: Baseball, softball, volleyball, and hopefully more outdoors activities now that I'm in Minnesota

Quote: "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it." -- Charles R. Swindoll

Vacation Spot: Denver

Holiday: Fourth of July

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Mac or PC? PC

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Paper or Plastic? Plastic

Morning Person or Night Person? Night owl

East Coast vs. West Coast? West Coast

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose