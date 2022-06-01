Jeff Wagner
Jeff Wagner joined the WCCO-TV team in November 2016 as a general assignment reporter, and now anchors WCCO's Saturday evening newscasts. Although he's new to Minnesota, he's called the Midwest home his entire life.
Born and raised in the Chicago suburbs, Jeff spent most of his childhood in Naperville, Illinois. He earned his bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism at Illinois State University in 2009. Not too far down I-74, he got his first job as a reporter at WCIA-TV in Champaign, Illinois. He started as a bureau reporter in Decatur then worked his way up to weekend anchor.
After four years in Central Illinois, Jeff crossed the border into Indiana. He joined WISH-TV in Indianapolis in 2013. During his time there, Jeff won Emmy awards for his part in breaking news coverage of tornado damage, as well his work as a video journalist. But his favorite assignments always centered around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, specifically the Indy 500.
A huge sports fan, Jeff is excited to attend games at the venues across the Twin Cities. Just know he might be cheering for the visiting Chicago teams. If he's not there, he's probably at a live music venue or out disc golfing. And now that he's a Minnesotan, he's hoping to spend more time enjoying the outdoors.
If you'd like to get in contact with Jeff, send him an email or find him on Twitter at @Jeff_Wagner4.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: Nov. 2016
Hometown: Naperville, Illinois
Alma Mater: Illinois State University
FAVORITES
Music: EDM, Hip-Hop, Classic Rock
Movie: Memento & Saving Private Ryan
TV Show: Vikings
Book: Stephen Ambrose, Band of Brothers
Food: Chicago style pizza and Italian beef
Local Restaurant: Lu's Sandwiches
Sport/Exercise: Baseball, softball, volleyball, and hopefully more outdoors activities now that I'm in Minnesota
Quote: "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it." -- Charles R. Swindoll
Vacation Spot: Denver
Holiday: Fourth of July
Planet: Earth
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call
Mac or PC? PC
Coffee or Tea? Coffee
Paper or Plastic? Plastic
Morning Person or Night Person? Night owl
East Coast vs. West Coast? West Coast
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose
