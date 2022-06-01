CBS

Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She grew up watching Midwest thunderstorms in her hometown in northwest Indiana. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

While at Valparaiso, she was the founding Chief Meteorologist for their college TV station VUTV, President of the Northwest Indiana American Meteorological Society/National Weather Association, and active member of the Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team (VUSIT). Part of her involvement with the storm chase team included a 10-day convective field study in which she chased storms across the plains traveling 5,626 miles through seven states seeing her first tornado!

Before making it back to the Midwest, Lisa previously worked for CBS affiliates in Sacramento, West Texas and Central Illinois.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2018

Hometown: Highland, Ind.

Alma Mater: Valparaiso University

FAVORITES

Music: Alternative

Movie: Twister

TV Show: Legion

Author: Ginger Zee

Food: Pizza

Local Restaurant: Ruth's Chris

Hidden MN Gem: Love all the lakes!

Sport/Exercise: Running/Rollerblading

Historical Figure: Abraham Lincoln

Favorite Minnesotan: Judy Garland

Quote: "I don't hit the ground running, I hit the ground sprinting" -- Lisa Meadows (as far as I know)

Word: Cumulonimbus

Vacation Spot: Monterey, Calif.

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Saturn

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Mac or PC? PC

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

East Coast vs. West Coast? East

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose