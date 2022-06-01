Lisa Meadows
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She grew up watching Midwest thunderstorms in her hometown in northwest Indiana. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
While at Valparaiso, she was the founding Chief Meteorologist for their college TV station VUTV, President of the Northwest Indiana American Meteorological Society/National Weather Association, and active member of the Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team (VUSIT). Part of her involvement with the storm chase team included a 10-day convective field study in which she chased storms across the plains traveling 5,626 miles through seven states seeing her first tornado!
Before making it back to the Midwest, Lisa previously worked for CBS affiliates in Sacramento, West Texas and Central Illinois.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2018
Hometown: Highland, Ind.
Alma Mater: Valparaiso University
FAVORITES
Music: Alternative
Movie: Twister
TV Show: Legion
Author: Ginger Zee
Food: Pizza
Local Restaurant: Ruth's Chris
Hidden MN Gem: Love all the lakes!
Sport/Exercise: Running/Rollerblading
Historical Figure: Abraham Lincoln
Favorite Minnesotan: Judy Garland
Quote: "I don't hit the ground running, I hit the ground sprinting" -- Lisa Meadows (as far as I know)
Word: Cumulonimbus
Vacation Spot: Monterey, Calif.
Holiday: Christmas
Planet: Saturn
Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call
Mac or PC? PC
Coffee or Tea? Coffee
Morning Person or Night Person? Night
East Coast vs. West Coast? East
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose
