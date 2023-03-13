Vikings 2023 free agency: Follow the latest offseason roster moves

Vikings 2023 free agency: Follow the latest offseason roster movesget the free app
EAGAN, Minn. – The Minnesota Vikings are expected to make plenty of moves with free agency beginning this week. Follow all the action here.
Now in their second offseason together, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell appear to be moving on from the "run it back" mentality of the 2022 season and are shifting the roster to emphasize youth. Plus, the team needs to get salary cap compliant.
Already this offseason, the team has announced the release of some longtime - but expensive - fan favorites: linebacker Eric Kendricks and wide receiver Adam Thielen. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr., who was injured for much of last year, was also waived.
There are 17 players in Minnesota who will become free agents on Wednesday. The biggest impact players are arguably cornerback Patrick Peterson, center Garrett Bradbury, kicker Greg Joseph and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Cornerback Duke Shelly, who was signed during the regular season and stepped up in a big way after several cornerback injuries, will also hit the trading block.
Keeping some quality depth, the team made offensive lineman Blake Brandel and nose tackle Khyiris Tonga exclusive rights free agents.
As for positions of need heading into next season, there are many and it depends on which current players return or leave during free agency.
But for starters, the team will need a middle linebacker replacement for Kendricks and a No. 2 wide receiver who will complement the phenom Justin Jefferson. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores was brought in after the team's abysmal defensive performance in 2022, and his 3-4 defensive scheme relies on man coverage. More cornerback acquisitions are expected to pair well with Flores' scheme, be it in free agency or the draft.
It'll be hard for Minnesota to repeat the success of last year's 13-4 season, especially with a lot less veteran presence, and it will be interesting to see what team management does in the offseason to build sustained success. What's done in free agency will also likely impact the team's choices during the upcoming draft, too.
While contracts won't be official until free agency begins Wednesday, the negotiation window -- also known as the "legal tampering period" is now open as of Monday.
The latest reports and roster updates below.
Za'darius Smith posts goodbye tweet to the Vikings, but team isn't ready to part ways quite yet
Za'darius Smith posted what appears to be a goodbye tweet to the team and fans, but insiders say that may actually be some wishful thinking on the linebacker's part.
Report: Vikings, QB Kirk Cousins have contract extension talks, but nothing is imminent
There's reportedly no agreement on the horizon when it comes to a contract extension for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Sunday said there's been talks, but nothing is imminent, so Cousins playing out the final year of his contract "feels quite possible right now."