Za'darius Smith posts goodbye tweet to the Vikings, but team isn't ready to part ways quite yet

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Just hours after news surfaced that the Minnesota Vikings may soon release wide receiver Adam Thielen, things got a little more awkward for the team.

Za'darius Smith posted what appears to be a goodbye tweet to the team and fans, but insiders say that may actually be some wishful thinking on the linebacker's part.

#Vikings Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith informed the team that he wants to be released, I’m told. The team has no plans to do that. The situation remains unresolved. https://t.co/1jWfnK36w4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Smith told the team he wants to be released, but it doesn't look like the team agreed to it.

WCCO's Mike Max recently reported that Smith already sold his home in Minnesota, and sources say he knows he has another team that wants him. However, the Vikings want to see a trade offer first.

After three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Smith signed with the Vikings almost one year ago in a three-year, $42 million deal. He was the NFC Defensive Player of the month last October.