Watch CBS News
Vikings

Report: Vikings, QB Kirk Cousins have contract extension talks, but nothing is imminent

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Fans react to Vikings parting ways with Adam Thielen
Fans react to Vikings parting ways with Adam Thielen 01:53

EAGAN, Minn. -- There's reportedly no agreement on the horizon when it comes to a contract extension for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

RELATED: Legendary Vikings head coach Bud Grant dies at 95

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Sunday said there's been talks, but nothing is imminent, so Cousins playing out the final year of his contract "feels quite possible right now."

Last offseason, Cousins signed a one-year contract extension with Minnesota. He's due $10 million in a base salary for the upcoming season.

Cousins, 34, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl in 2022 after a 13-4 season and an early exit in the playoffs.

Vikings management has already made plenty of moves this offseason, letting go of veteran favorites Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 8:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.