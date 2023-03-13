Report: Vikings, QB Kirk Cousins have contract extension talks, but nothing is imminent

EAGAN, Minn. -- There's reportedly no agreement on the horizon when it comes to a contract extension for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

RELATED: Legendary Vikings head coach Bud Grant dies at 95

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Sunday said there's been talks, but nothing is imminent, so Cousins playing out the final year of his contract "feels quite possible right now."

From Free Agency Frenzy on @nflnetwork: The #Vikings and Kirk Cousins have had talks about a contract extension but nothing is imminent and Cousins playing out the last year of his contract and heading toward free agency once again feels quite possible right now. pic.twitter.com/VYtJ15Fuck — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2023

Last offseason, Cousins signed a one-year contract extension with Minnesota. He's due $10 million in a base salary for the upcoming season.

Cousins, 34, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl in 2022 after a 13-4 season and an early exit in the playoffs.

Vikings management has already made plenty of moves this offseason, letting go of veteran favorites Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen.