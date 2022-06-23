Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law

Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry lawget the free app
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Supreme Court has issued its opinion in the case challenging New York's concealed carry law.
Under the century-old law, residents seeking a license to carry a gun outside the home need to demonstrate a "proper cause," which state courts have said is a "special need for self-protection."
Challengers argued the Second Amendment protects the right to carry firearms outside the home for self defense, while supporters warned invalidating the restrictions could lead to more guns on the streets.
LINK: Read the Supreme Court's decision | Listen to or read the arguments in the case
Gov. Kathy Hochul says the decision isn't just reckless, it's reprehensible, and she's working on a plan that she hopes will limit the places where people can carry guns.
"We do not need people entering our subways or restaurants or movie theaters with concealed weapons. We don't need more guns on our streets. We're already dealing with a major gun violence crisis. We don't need to add more fuel to this fire," Hochul said. "We have been working with a team of experts, legal experts all over this country and organizations like Everytown, true leaders to make sure we are prepared... we are not powerless in this situation."
Earlier, Kramer asked Assemblyman Charles Lavine, chairman of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, just how soon the legislature will get to work.
"I would anticipate within a matter of days. I would anticipate by next week," Lavine said.
As state and local lawmakers pore over the ruling, they will likely focus on a concurring opinion by Justice Brett Kavanaugh that said nothing in the opinion should cast out long-standing prohibitions forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings.
Lawmakers will have to determine whether places like shopping malls, houses of worship, subways and crowded locations like Times Square can be declared off-limits for those carrying guns.
Gov. Murphy condemns "dangerous decision"
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reacted with a statement, vowing to "do everything in our power to protect our residents."
"Based on a deeply flawed constitutional methodology, a right-wing majority on the United States Supreme Court has just said that states can no longer decide for ourselves how best to limit the proliferation of firearms in the public sphere. Let there be no mistake – this dangerous decision will make America a less safe country," Murphy said.
"But let me be equally clear that, here in New Jersey, we will do everything in our power to protect our residents. Anticipating this decision, my Administration has been closely reviewing options we believe are still available to us regarding who can carry concealed weapons and where they can carry them. We are carefully reviewing the Court's language and will work to ensure that our gun safety laws are as strong as possible while remaining consistent with this tragic ruling."
Many other states likely to be impacted by SCOTUS gun-carry decision
The Supreme Court's decision Thursday morning is expected to have far-reaching implications, impacting states beyond New York.
CBS2's Tony Aiello breaks it all down.
Two upstate men were denied pistol-carry permits in 2014. They challenged the denial in court after court. Eight years later, the Supreme Court has sided with them, striking down New York law. The high court said it violated the constitution by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment rights.
The decision reflected the 6-3 ideological split on the Supreme Court and was written by the most senior justice, Clarence Thomas.
"In 43 states, the government issues licenses to carry based on objective criteria. But in six states, including New York, the government further conditions issuance of a license to carry on a citizen's showing of some additional special need. Because the state of New York issues public-carry licenses only when an applicant demonstrates a special need for self-defense, we conclude that the state's licensing regime violates the constitution," Thomas wrote.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Sources say if Supreme Court overturns New York gun carry law, new rules could take years to implement
For decades, obtaining a gun-carry permit in New York required proving to an official you face "special or unique danger" and have "proper cause" to get one.
Attorney David Schwartz said the Supreme Court's ruling simply allows regular people to get a permit to carry a handgun in the state for protection.
"Someone who works late at night that's leaving work late, it could be a nurse, it could be anybody that has to walk around late at night, they don't have a right, right now, to get a carry permit. The idea that criminals now will go out and start applying for licenses, for carry permits, I think is a little bit illogical," Schwartz said. "It's going to be people that can't show an extraordinary purpose, but still want to carry a gun, and that really does fall within the heart of the Second Amendment."
READ MORE: Fearing Supreme Court will overturn right-to-carry gun law in New York, Mayor Eric Adams scrambling to get limits in place
Supporters of the New York law predict many more state residents will now get concealed-carry permits.
"We've lived since 1911 with a law that said most people you're talking to don't have a gun on them. Now, you're going to feel like most people you are talking to do have a gun on them, and that creates a different energy going on. Most of us in New York knew if we wanted to live in that environment we could move to Texas," litigation attorney Andrew Lieb told CBS2.
Advocates say the ruling adds urgency to bipartisan action in Washington to address gun-safety concerns.
"The state of New York has made strides in reducing gun violence and they continue to do so. We need the federal government to step up and to prioritize life-saving gun-safety measures," said Andrea Murray of the group Mom's Demand Action.
The case made for some interesting bedfellows. The progressive Legal Aid Society supports the court ruling, saying, "Arbitrary licensing standards have inhibited lawful Black and brown gun ownership in New York."
Meanwhile, numerous conservative legal scholars argued the New York law was well-grounded in history and precedent and good for public safety.
On the East Coast, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have gun-permit laws similar to the one struck down in New York. Those laws now are all vulnerable to legal challenges.
Everytown for Gun Safety and advocates for subway riders react to decision
Gun regulation advocates and a group representing subway riders are reacting to the decision to strike down New York's concealed carry law.
"There are already too many weapons in our transit system, and we're extremely disappointed with what the Supreme Court's ruling to change conceal carry laws in New York means for riders: in fact, we're alarmed. After the spate of recent shootings, riders have made it clear that they do not feel safer or comfortable with people more easily bringing guns into the transit system. The state, city, and MTA should continue to ban guns on transit and continue to fight against ghost guns and other illegal weapons. We urge the Governor and Mayor to pass laws emphasizing this ban, similar to the laws the Governor recently passed in anticipation of Roe v. Wade being overturned," said Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.
"Today's ruling is out of step with the bipartisan majority in Congress that is on the verge of passing significant gun safety legislation, and out of touch with the overwhelming majority of Americans who support gun safety measures," said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. "Let's be clear: the Supreme Court got this decision wrong, choosing to put our communities in even greater danger with gun violence on the rise across the country."
"This decision won't stop our grassroots army from doing what we've done for a decade: fighting to keep our families safe," said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action. "Just as we're breaking the logjam in Congress, we're going to work day-in, day-out to mitigate the fallout in New York and any other states impacted by this decision and elect gun-sense lawmakers up and down the ballot."
New York City Mayor Eric Adams: Ruling "will put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence"
New York City Mayor Eric Adams released this statement on the Supreme Court's ruling:
"Put simply, this Supreme Court ruling will put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence. We have been preparing for this decision and will continue to do everything possible to work with our federal, state, and local partners to protect our city. Those efforts will include a comprehensive review of our approach to defining 'sensitive locations' where carrying a gun is banned, and reviewing our application process to ensure that only those who are fully qualified can obtain a carry license. We will work together to mitigate the risks this decision will create once it is implemented, as we cannot allow New York to become the Wild West.
"One thing is certain: We will do whatever is in our power, using every resource available to ensure that the gains we've seen during this administration are not undone, to make certain New Yorkers are not put in further danger of gun violence. This decision may have opened an additional river feeding the sea of gun violence, but we will do everything we can to dam it."
New York AG Letitia James "reviewing the decision"
New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office is reviewing the Supreme Court decision and "New York's ability to regulate who can carry firearms in public."
Gun owners show their support
For those at the Nassau County Rifle and Pistol Range in Uniondale, the issue is a matter of common sense.
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg: "This decision severely undermines public safety"
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued the following statement about the decision, saying it impacts not just New York City, but the entire nation.
"This decision severely undermines public safety not just in New York City, but around the country. While the Court has now made it more difficult to limit the number of guns in our communities, I am committed to doing everything in my power to fight for the safety everyone in this city deserves, and we have been preparing for this decision for weeks. New York still has some of the toughest gun laws in the country on the books, and we will continue to use these statutes to hold accountable those who commit gun violence. At this very moment, my office is analyzing this ruling and crafting gun safety legislation that will take the strongest steps possible to mitigate the damage done today. Furthermore, we have already built detailed processes and put them in place to manage any litigation related to our ongoing cases. The Supreme Court may have made our work harder, but we will only redouble our efforts to develop new solutions to end the epidemic of gun violence and ensure lasting public safety."
Assemblyman Lavine: "Tremendous chaos"
New York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine spoke with CBS2 shortly after the opinion was announced, saying it will cause "tremendous chaos."
He went on to say the ruling "opens the floodgates" to generations-worth of litigation.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: Decision "not just irresponsible, it is downright dangerous"
"Today's Supreme Court ruling, which guts state concealed carry permitting laws, is not just irresponsible, it is downright dangerous. Our nation is in the middle of a gun violence epidemic and instead of working to protect our communities, this court has made it even easier for potentially dangerous people to carry concealed handguns in public spaces," Sen. Kirsten GIllibrand said in a statement.
"Studies overwhelmingly show that looser restrictions on who can carry a concealed firearm in public are associated with higher rates of violent crime and homicide. So it is no surprise that law enforcement officers as well as the majority of Americans and gun owners agree, limiting concealed carry permitting laws is a recipe for disaster.
"We need to act and we need to act now. And Congress must move swiftly to pass comprehensive gun safety legislation and ensure only those who are trained and trustworthy are allowed to carry loaded firearms.
"It's time we did what it takes to stop the rise of gun violence. The lives of our friends, our law enforcement officers, and our children are at stake."
Gov. Kathy Hochul calls decision "reckless" and "reprehensible"
Gov. Kathy Hochul is responding to the Supreme Court's decision.
"It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons. In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options - including calling a special session of the legislature," Hochul wrote on Twitter. "Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence."
Speaking shortly after the decision was announced, Hochul had more to say.
"Today the Supreme Court is sending us backwards in our efforts to protect families and prevent gun violence, and it's particularly painful that this came down at this moment. When we're still dealing with families in pain from mass shootings that have occurred -- the loss of life, their beloved children and grandchildren," she said.
What's next for New York City?
CBS2 has learned that at present only about 1,700 people have the right to carry a gun when they leave home, and 1,400 more have carry licenses issued by other counties that need New York City endorsement to carry in the five boroughs.
But the big worry is the people who have been issued permits to have guns in their homes, which can also be used on a firing range. Conceivably, they could be turned into concealed carry permits.
CBS2 has learned that:
- 16,462 city residents have so called "premise residence" permits
- 773 have "premise business" permits
- 2,403 have "carry guard" permits that can be carried while working but have to be left at the place of business at the end of the shift
John Miller, the NYPD's deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, told CBS2 in a memo that a ruling against New York, "... does not mean that you wake up the morning of the ruling and the premises permit magically turns into a carry."
Miller said it could take a year or two to implement the changes, especially if the court allows New York to limit the places guns can be carried, so-called "sensitive places."
Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law
The Supreme Court has just issued its most significant Second Amendment ruling in more than a decade.
CBS2's Jessica Moore explains the logic behind the high court's decision, and the impact on New Yorkers.
Current New York law says anyone seeking a license to carry a gun outside their house demonstrate "proper cause" to obtain one, which state courts have said is a "special need for self-protection."
"The question before the Supreme Court is whether New York can do that? Do you need to show that you have this risk to have a concealed carry, or can anyone on the R train now have a gun in their back pocket?" said constitutional lawyer Andrew Lieb.
Challengers to the law argued the Second Amendment protects the right to carry firearms outside the home for self-defense, while supporters warn invalidating the restrictions could lead to more firearms on the streets. Supporters also maintain the Second Amendment was adopted to allow militias to fight the government, not allow everyday citizens to carry weapons for personal defense.
"The question here is just a very narrow one: Can any state, not just New York, say can you not have a gun when you're walking around town unless you're special? So the question is, is the default rule you can have the gun, and you need to take it away only for someone with mental illness, or is the default you can't have the gun and you can only have it if you have a special need for safety?" Lieb said.
Even after the shootings in Buffalo, Texas, Tulsa, Philadelphia and Chattanooga over the course of just a few weeks, the majority conservative court ruled anyone can carry a gun anywhere.
Lieb says New Yorkers should brace for a shift in expectations.
"We've lived since 1911 with a law that says most people you're talking to don't have a gun on them. Now you're going to feel like most people you're talking to do have a gun on them. That creates a different energy going on. Most of us in New York knew if we wanted to live in that environment we could move to Texas," Lieb said.
But attorney David Schwartz says the high court's ruling simply allows regular people to carry a handgun in the state, not just the privileged few: Celebrities, ex-cops, those with cash businesses as it is currently.
"Someone who works late at night, that's leaving work late. That could be a nurse, that could be anybody who hast to work around late at night, they don't have a right, right now, to get a carry permit," Schwartz said. "The idea that criminals will now and start applying for a license to get a carry permit I think is a little bit illogical. It's going to be people who can't show an extraordinary purpose but still want to carry a gun, and that really does fall within the heart of the Second Amendment."
Schwartz says the state will still be allowed to regulate where people can carry firearms, and may exclude certain places like the subway system, ballparks, and schools.
The high court struck down the New York law on the grounds it's too strict and gives too much discretion to state licensing officials.
The ruling marks a disappointment to many New Yorkers who think federal gun regulations should be stronger, not weaker.
"The state of New York has made strides in reducing gun violence and they continue to do so. We need the federal government to step up and to prioritize life-saving gun safety measures," said Andrea Murray of Moms Demand Action.
New York state has no recourse on the Supreme Court's ruling, barring a change in justices, or a constitutional amendment.
"Biden said it recently that you're not going to win the fight – I'm paraphrasing - on what the Second Amendment says, but what we can do is take away the liability protections on the federal level for the manufacturers. And even though then the government wouldn't be restricting people from having guns, the manufacturers, based on exposure concerns, would themselves be restricting people from having guns," Lieb said.
Lieb pointed to the settlement reached in February that forced Remington to pay $73 million after the Sandy Hook massacre. Remington was the maker of the rifle used in the 2012 school shooting.
The settlement bankrupted the gun manufacturer.