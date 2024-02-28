Public memorial for Burnsville first responders: Details on shuttle service, road closures and procession route

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Thousands across Minnesota on Wednesday will say goodbye to the three Burnsville first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The public memorial is scheduled to take place at Grace Church in Eden Prairie at 11 a.m. Seating and parking are limited, so Prince of Peace in Burnsville will be an overflow livestream viewing spot. CBS News Minnesota coverage will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Traffic, congestion and delays are expected to make Wednesday tricky for supporters. Here are the details you need to know about the funeral and the procession to follow.

Shuttle service and road closures

A shuttle service to Grace Church will begin at 9 a.m. Pickup locations are Miller Park on Eden Prairie Road and Staring Park on West Pioneer Trail.

Shuttle service pickup spots. WCCO

Road closures are also expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will remain in place until 4 p.m.

Pioneer Trail from Eden Prairie Road to Mitchell Road will be fully closed

Southbound Mitchell Road will be closed to through traffic from Blakeney Road to Pioneer Trail

Mitchell Road will be fully closed south of Pioneer Trail

Eden Prairie Road will be fully closed from Pioneer Trail south through Spring Road to Prospect Road

Charlson Road will be closed to through traffic from Liatris Lane to Spring Road

During the procession, crossing Pioneer Trail from any streets east of Grace Church will not be possible

WCCO

Procession Route

Following funeral services, a procession is expected to begin around 2 p.m. from Grace Church, traveling to Burnsville.

From the church, the procession will head southeast on Pioneer Trail to Highway 169. Then, it will travel south on the highway before getting on eastbound Highway 13.

After the procession reaches County Road 11, it will then begin to stop at three key locations: Burnsville Fire Station Number 2, the police department and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

A look at the procession route. WCCO

Shannon Gooden fatally shot police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, as well as paramedic and firefighter Adam Finseth, Feb. 18, according to authorities. Gooden then died by suicide.

The BCA is investigating the confrontation between Gooden and authorities.