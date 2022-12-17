Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: Flurries on Saturday as cold temps settle in

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report
NEXT Weather: Morning report 04:45

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some flurries will continue to fall throughout Saturday as the cold starts to settle in.

There will be some additional accumulation of snow, but areas will get less than an inch, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak.

The flurries will start to taper off throughout the day, and the clouds will clear, bringing in the chill.

snapshot-2022-12-17t093844-091.jpg
CBS

Sunday will see sunshine, but the wind chills will be in the single digits. The high temperature will be roughly 14 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

MORE: Minnesotans share their best views of wintry landscapes

Monday will also be cold, but we'll add a little snow into the equation. By late in the afternoon into the evening, flurries will start developing, making for a difficult commute. 

Another round of snow will move in Wednesday, and afterwards, temperatures will struggle to stay above zero degrees.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.