NEXT Weather: Flurries on Saturday as cold temps settle in

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some flurries will continue to fall throughout Saturday as the cold starts to settle in.
There will be some additional accumulation of snow, but areas will get less than an inch, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak.
The flurries will start to taper off throughout the day, and the clouds will clear, bringing in the chill.
Sunday will see sunshine, but the wind chills will be in the single digits. The high temperature will be roughly 14 degrees in the Twin Cities.
Monday will also be cold, but we'll add a little snow into the equation. By late in the afternoon into the evening, flurries will start developing, making for a difficult commute.
Another round of snow will move in Wednesday, and afterwards, temperatures will struggle to stay above zero degrees.