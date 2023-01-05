Lineworkers fighting fatigue to get power back on for some Twin Cities residents

Lineworkers fighting fatigue to get power back on for some metro residents

FARMINGTON, Minn. – Some people living in the south metro are without heat and lights Wednesday night.

The storm hit power lines in Eagan, Burnsville and Farmington. About 1,000 people were out of power after the storm.

Eric Gehrke is a lineman with Dakota Electric.

"You're walking up to your waist in snow and it's tiring. It's a long day. It is what it is, but we try to get our members on as fast as we can," Gehrke said.

He's got 28 years experience working these lines, but this one was a doozy.

"Been up since 3 a.m., first call out. Still got a thousand people out of power," he said. "I think they're pulling us off the road at about 11 p.m."

It's important work that can be vital. WCCO caught up with Dick Partington of Farmington. His wife depends on electricity for her health.

"She's got an oxygen machine that we got to have running all the time," Partington said.

But he says they are prepared.

"We got a backup on that, too, but you always want to be ready," he said. "Nothing to get too excited over, just get ready."

Dakota Electric tells WCCO the rain hit and iced over the limbs, then this snow made them so heavy they hit lines, causing shorts. But Gehrke and his team are on it.

"I love my job, you know, so that's part of it," he said. "You're getting people back on and everybody thanks you."