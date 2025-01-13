Minnesota Vikings face Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Minnesota Vikings (14-3) and Los Angeles Rams (10-7) battle Monday night in the last game of the NFL's wild-card weekend.
Monday's game is taking place in Glendale, Arizona instead of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California due to devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
The Rams beat the Vikings 30-20 at SoFi Stadium back on Oct. 24. Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 279 yards and four TDs, and running back Kyren Williams rushed for 97 yards in that game.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will make his NFL playoff debut as a starter on Monday. Darnold is hoping for a better performance than in Week 18's loss to the Detroit Lions. In that game, he was 18 of 41, a season-low 44% completion rate.
Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022 was the last time the Rams won a playoff game, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Vikings fans need to look back to 2020 to find the team's last postseason win. Minnesota took down the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in the wild-card round that year.
The winner of Monday's game will travel to Philadelphia and take on the Eagles (15-3) Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. The Eagles advanced to the divisional round after taking down the Green Bay Packers 22-10 on Sunday.
Injuries
Vikings OLB Patrick Jones is inactive, according to the team.
Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein is expected to return following a two-game absence with a shoulder injury. Running back Blake Corum is out for the playoffs after breaking his forearm on Jan. 5 during the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Look below for live updates throughout the game.
Officials reverse Stafford fumble call to incomplete pass
Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman recovered what was initially ruled by officials as a fumble and ran the ball 26 yards for a touchdown with 14:17 left in the second quarter.
After a review by a replay official, however, the play was reversed and called an incomplete pass.
Vikings score field goal, trail Rams 10-3
Vikings kicker Will Reichard put Minnesota on the board with 14:17 left in the second quarter after putting through a 34-yard field goal.
The Vikings trail the Rams 10-3.
Rams' Karty kicks field goal; Los Angeles leads 10-0
Rams kicker Joshua Karty hit a 34-yard field goal with 10:22 left in the first quarter.
Los Angeles leads 10-0 over the Vikings.
Rams score TD on first drive, lead 7-0
On the first drive of the game, the Rams running back Kyren Williams scored a 5-yard touchdown reception.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 6 of 6 on the drive.
The Rams lead 7-0 over the Vikings.
Signs supporting wildfire relief efforts spread throughout State Farm Stadium
Signs saying "LA Together" and "Thank you firefighters and first responders" were displayed throughout State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Monday night, referring to devastating wildfires in southern California.
The NFL made the decision to move the game to Glendale on Thursday as a result of the ongoing fires.
Vikings-Rams matchup features stout defenses, dynamic receivers and more
For a preview of Monday's playoff matchup, streaming anchor Maria Lisignoli spoke with CBS Los Angeles sports anchor Darren Haynes.
See the full conversation here.