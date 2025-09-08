Minnesota Vikings open the season in Chicago against division rival Bears
The Minnesota Vikings' 2025-2026 season begins Monday night as they take on the NFC North-rival Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
While the storylines of Adam Thielen's second stint with his hometown squad and a revamped offensive line are worth keeping track of for the Vikings, all eyes will be on quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he makes his highly anticipated debut. Minnesota drafted the former Michigan star 10th overall in 2024, but a knee injury in the first preseason game of last season forced him to have season-ending surgery. McCarthy showed signs of progress in the past few months and played one series in the team's preseason game against the Houston Texans.
McCarthy will be without his No. 2 wide receiver, Jordan Addison, for Monday's game and the next two games after that, as he serves a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Monday's matchup will mark the first for the offensive-minded Ben Johnson as head coach of the Bears, who had a difficult time moving the ball down the field last season. Chicago acquired offensive veterans Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman in an effort to better protect second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.
The Vikings have won seven of the last eight meetings, including a 30-12 victory in December 2024, the last time the two teams squared off.
Minnesota touted a 14-3 record last season, though they were unceremoniously eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Los Angeles Rams 27-9. Chicago is hoping to improve on the 5-12 record they posted last season.
Injuries
Vikings starting tackle Christian Darrisaw is questionable with a knee injury, though he fully participated in practice on Friday, according to the team's injury report. Safety Harrison Smith, running back Zavier Scott and defensive lineman Elijah Williams have all been ruled out.
Bears starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson is dealing with calf and groin injuries and is questionable for Monday night. Fellow corners Josh Blackwell and Kyler Gordon, and running back Roschon Johnson are also questionable. Linebacker T.J. Edwards is doubtful, the team said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Watch below for live updates throughout the game.
Note: The above video first aired on Sept. 5, 2025.