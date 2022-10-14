Watch CBS News

It's here: First snowfall of the season for many Minnesotans

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Much of Minnesota woke up to snow Friday morning -- the first snowfall of the season for many. 

Check out some snow pictures, video and more below. You can share pics and video here

 

WCCO's Pauleen Le makes a snow angel

Many areas of Minnesota saw the first snowfall of the season, so Pauleen Le had to mark the occasion with a snow angel.

Watch below: 

WCCO’s Pauleen Le makes a snow angel 00:49

Le also made a little snowman between live shots!

By Pauleen Le
 

More views from downtown Minneapolis

Another Twitter user, CB, shared some views of the snow from downtown Minneapolis. 

First snowfall of the season in Foreston

On Twitter, CM Storm Chaser shared some pics of the snowfall in Foreston, Minnesota. 

View of snow in NE Minneapolis

WCCO Assignment Manager Guy Still -- and avid cyclist -- shared some views of the snowfall in northeast Minneapolis Friday morning. 

Some snowfall totals

It's snowing outside the WCCO studio

