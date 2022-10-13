Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Chilly, breezy day in Twin Cities, snowflakes falling up north

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- You're going to want to get out your coat Thursday morning and keep it handy for the next week.

The Twin Cities have a chilly, breezy day ahead, with a high of 46. Most of the state will see highs in the lower to mid-40s, and winds could blow up to 25 mph.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, and a few sprinkles in the afternoon can't be ruled out.

Snowflakes were falling in northern Minnesota in the morning hours, and more could fall throughout the day. Overnight into Friday, snow showers are possible up north, and communities as far south as the northern metro could even see some flakes. 

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources posted a video of light flurries falling at the Mississippi headwaters in Itasca State Park.

Temperatures stay below average in the extended forecast.

October 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

