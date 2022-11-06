Game day updates: Vikings vs. Commanders (Nov. 6, 2022)get the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- A red-hot Vikings team travels to FedExField this weekend to take on a Washington Commanders team on a winning streak of its own.
The Vikings (6-1) have won five straight, sit atop the NFC North and own the second-best record in their conference. The Commanders, meanwhile, have won three straight. Two of those wins came against NFC North teams -- the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
When the Vikings take the field, they'll have a new offensive weapon. The team traded for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson earlier this week. Hockenson, a top 10 pick in 2019, had 395 yards and three touchdowns with Detroit this season, though nearly half of those yards and two of the scores came in one game.
Hockenson already played Washington once this year. The Lions won that game, and he had three catches for 26 yards.
This will be Kirk Cousins' second game against Washington since he left the franchise to sign with Minnesota. The Vikings won the last tilt in 2019, 19-9. Cousins went 23/26 for 285 yards and no touchdowns.
With starting quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve, the Commanders' offense will be captained by former Viking Taylor Heinecke. Heinecke has led Washington to wins against the Packers and Colts this season, completing 67% of his passes for 480 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Commanders have surrendered the second-most sacks in the league, and the Vikings employ the league leader in sacks in Za'Darius Smith. The 30-year-old linebacker has 8.5 sacks on the year and is the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week and Month.
Follow all of Sunday's action below.
Jefferson's big 1st drive ends in TD
Justin Jefferson had three catches on the Vikings' opening drive, and the third was a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.
Jefferson had 42 total yards on the drive. His 9-yard TD catch came over former Minnesota Gopher Benjamin St-Juste.
It was Jefferson's first TD catch since week one.
New Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson also had a big catch, grabbing a 19-yard third down conversion over the middle of the field.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson, 6 others inactive vs. Commanders
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
The Vikings' other inactive players are Luiji Vilain, Benton Whitley, Chris Reed, Vederian Lowe, Jalen Nailor and Esezi Otomewo.
On the Commanders' side, Jahan Dotson, J.D. McKissic, David Mayo, Cole Holcomb, Shaka Toney, Chris Paul and Cole Turner are inactive.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell welcomes 4th child
The Vikings are hoping for a win on Sunday to move to 7-1, but head coach Kevin O'Connell already had a big win earlier this week.
The team said O'Connell's wife, Leah, gave birth to their fourth child on Friday night. Mom and the baby girl are both doing well, the Vikings said.
The Vikings play the Commanders at noon on Sunday. O'Connell spent three years coaching in Washington, first as quarterbacks coach and then as offensive coordinator.