Game day updates: Vikings up 7-3 on Cardinals after Kirk Cousins rushes for TD
MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Vikings coming off a bye and the Cardinals' last game on Thursday Night Football, Sunday's matchup should feature two well-rested and prepared teams.
The Vikings (5-1) are riding a four-game winning streak and are firmly in control of their division at the moment. There's still a lot of season left, but they currently hold the No. 2 spot in the NFC, behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (6-0). The Giants (6-1) ad Bills (5-1) are the only other single loss teams in the NFL.
The Cardinals (3-4), meanwhile, are entering the toughest stretch of their schedule, with three straight division games after playing the Vikings. They're currently out of playoff position, but their division race is one of the closest in the league.
Follow all of the action at U.S. Bank Stadium below.
Za'Darius Smith pays homage to Jared Allen with sack celebration
Fan favorite former defensive end Jared Allen is set to be added to the Vikings' Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game.
Current pass rusher Za'Darius Smith paid homage to the retired superstar by pulling out Allen's famous cattle-roping celebration after sacking Kyler Murray in the second quarter.
Vikings fail on 4th and 2
Facing a 4th and 2 in Cardinals territory, the Vikings decided to go for it.
An incomplete pass to Adam Thielen will give the Cardinals the ball at their own 38 yard line.
Kirk Cousins could have run for a first down on 3rd and 2, but he opted for a shot to an open Justin Jefferson instead. Cousins' pass was off the mark, though.
The score is still 7-3 late in the first quarter.
Cardinals answer with field goal
The Cardinals responded to the Vikings' opening drive touchdown with a field goal, and the score stands at 7-3.
The Vikings thought they ended the drive earlier, with a sack of Kyler Murray on 3rd and 7. But the Cardinals had called timeout just before the play began.
On the actual 3rd down play, former Cardinal Patrick Peterson broke up a throw to A.J. Green in the end zone.
Kirk Cousins puts Vikings up 7-0 with rushing TD
With one of the best running quarterbacks in the league on the other sideline, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins decided to show off his wheels on the opening drive.
Cousins scored on a 17-yard rushing touchdown, and the Vikings are up 7-0 on the Cardinals.
A few impressive runs from Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, along with a big passing play to Justin Jefferson, got the Vikings in scoring position.
Cardinals announce 2 starting offensive linemen are inactive
The Cardinals will be without two starters on their offensive line in Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Center Rodney Hudson and left tackle D.J. Humphries were among the seven inactive players Arizona announced before the game. The others are James Conner, Trace McSorley, Christian Matthew and Dennis Gardek and Max Garcia.
On the Vikings' side, Luiji Vilain, Benton Whitley, Chris Reed, Vederian Lowe, Esezi Otomewo and Jonathan Bullard will sit out.
Adam Thielen sports Pennywise costume before game
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is certainly getting into the spirit of Halloween on Sunday.
The NFL posted a video of Thielen dressed up as Pennywise, the killer clown from "It."
Here's hoping Thielen can be as terrifying on the field Sunday as he is off of it.