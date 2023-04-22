Funeral held for Deputy Josh Owen, killed in western Minnesota shootout

Funeral held for Deputy Josh Owen, killed in western Minnesota shootoutget the free app
GLENWOOD, Minn. -- A western Minnesota deputy who was killed in a shootout last week will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Josh Owen, 44, was one of three law enforcement officers shot on the evening of April 15 while responding to a domestic violence call. Officials say he was trying to arrest 34-year-old Bryan Nygard when Nygard pulled a gun and began firing.
The suspect died at the scene, and Owen died later at the hospital. Owen's partner, Deputy Brody Merrill has been released from the hospital, and Starbuck Officer Alex Olson was struck once in the ankle and was not hospitalized.
Owen's funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Minnewaska Area High School. Military honors, including a fly-over will take place outside the school following the service.
WCCO will stream the funeral live on CBS News Minnesota
Owen is remembered as a man with a "heart as big as his stature," and leaves behind a wife and 10-year-old son, according to Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley.
The Glenwood community has been grieving for days: flags fly at half-staff, and Owen's squad car is adorned with flowers.
Funds have been been set up for Owen's family. Donations are being accepted through the LELS Benevolent Fund, the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police, as well as at any Wells Fargo location.
Widow of Josh Owen: "Losing Josh will never go away"
The widow of fallen Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen issued a statement for the first time Thursday.
The deputy's cousin, Josh Palmateer, read the statement from Shannon Owen as she stood next to him holding a picture of her husband.
"I want to start by thanking everyone who has come out and supported Ryland and me over the past, few days," said Josh Palmateer, cousin."I've never received this much support for anything. This community is helping me in the moments, where very simply, I don't know what to do."
"Even through the tears and all the emotions I can still see Josh everywhere. In the pictures that decorate our fridge, in the firepit he built by hand, and in the neighborhood we call home."
Shannon says her husband was selfless and would help anyone. She talked about the whirlwind of emotions since he was killed. She says they've laughed at good memories and cried at others. But she's also angry that his life was cut short and that their son lost his father.
"Pray for the safety of our deputies and police. Continue to share Josh's story with each other. Share his legacy. In this way we can help his spirit last forever."
"It's a symbol of the life, the grief and the love"
It's been a whirlwind of a week for Uptown Florist in Glenwood. They've filled dozens of orders in honor of Owen, some coming from as far away as New York.
"We just feel our job is really important. Because it's a symbol of the life, the grief and the love," Uptown Florist owner Julie Llyod said.
The love for Owen radiates all over the town of Glenwood. Signs and flags are seen at the local bank, grocery store, fire department and beyond.
"A lot of businesses have been offering proceeds from their sales going to the family and it's just been really heartwarming to see everybody coming all together and just the community spirit," Lloyd said.