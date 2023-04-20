Widow of slain Pope Co. Deputy Josh Owen: "Losing Josh will never go away"

"Losing Josh will never go away": Family members announce memorial plans for fallen officer

"Losing Josh will never go away": Family members announce memorial plans for fallen officer

"Losing Josh will never go away": Family members announce memorial plans for fallen officer

GLENWOOD, Minn. -- The widow of fallen Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen issued a statement for the first time Thursday as the community prepares for the funeral this weekend.

The deputy's cousin, Josh Palmateer, read the statement from Shannon Owen as she stood next to him holding a picture of her husband.

CBS

The statement, in part, read:

"So many people have asked in the last few days how I'm doing. Honestly, I'm overwhelmed, our family and friends have run the gamut of emotions. We've smiled and laughed at memories, and we've shed tears for the man who was stolen from our lives. I'm angry that this happened, I'm angry that his beautiful life was cut short, and I'm angry that my son's father was taken from him far too soon. It wasn't supposed to be this way. Still, I feel I must be strong – for our son, for myself and for our community. Losing Josh will never go away."

Owen was shot Saturday evening responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cyrus, and later died of his injuries at a hospital. A second deputy and a Starbuck police officer were also injured in the shooting. The gunman was killed.

RELATED: Mother of slain Deputy Josh Owen remembers son as proud father: "I don't think it's really hit me yet"

Owen died on his birthday. He had just turned 44 years old.

The funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Minnewaska Area High School, with a visitation on Friday evening.