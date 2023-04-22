Thousands line streets of Glenwood for Deputy Josh Owen's funeral procession

GLENWOOD, Minn. -- There was an outpouring of support Saturday as a fallen Minnesota officer was laid to rest.

Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was killed last Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call in Cyrus.

Thousands lined the streets of Glenwood Saturday. The honor, respect and deep sense of loss was palpable, as the body of Deputy Owen was ceremoniously carried before his family, and those in blue.

"It never ceases to amaze me at all. Unfortunately, this is not [my] first, second, third one that I've ever been to," Eric Brooks said.

Brooks drove up from Brooklyn Park to show his support. He was just in Barron County, Wisconsin last weekend for the memorial services for two fallen officers there.

"I make it home, about two hours later I heard about what had happened in Pope County," Brooks said. "It's horrible. There's no words for this type of loss."

Kyle Bickel and his family came from Ohio where they are part of an organization called Ducks Helping Heroes.

"That's why we wanted to come up here and show our support. Let them know that not just in Minnesota is there for them, but anyone in the United States, we're all here for you," Bickel said.

Support spanned along the procession route, from Owen's funeral to the town of Glenwood, where even the youngest paid their respects.

"We've seen him around. It makes it real personal, and that's what hurts so bad, to see that this could happen in a small community like this," said Glenwood resident Greg LeFor. "We pray for them, support them, we're here for you, and the whole community is."

Following the procession, there was a private burial for Deputy Owen.