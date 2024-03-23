When does Caitlin Clark play next? Key dates and times for the women's NCAA March Madness tournament

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 94-89 in overtime to win the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Championship at Target Center on March 10, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark has already cemented her place in history after becoming the NCAA's all-time scoring leader this season. But before No. 22 enters the 2024 WNBA Draft, she still has some unfinished business. In her last season playing college ball, Clark hopes to bring a national championship to Iowa City.

Clark's road to a national championship started with a first-round victory against Holy Cross. The single-elimination NCAA tournament means every game could be Clark's last college basketball game, or one game closer to the Final Four.

If it seems like March Madness 2024 is all about Caitlin Clark, it is. One of the most exciting players in college basketball, Clark's games are not to be missed. Keep reading for the Hawkeyes' second-round schedule, and how to watch the NCAA women's tournament this year.

When is March Madness 2024?

Selection Sunday was on March 17, 2024.

The women's tournament will be played March 20, 2024- April 7, 2024.



The men's tournament will be played March 19, 2024 - April 8, 2024.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

Because the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders by a score of 91-65, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will advance to the second round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament. Her next game will be against the West Virginia Mountaineers, who defeated Princeton 63-53 in the Round of 64.

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. West Virginia Mountaineers game will happen on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

All women's March Madness 2024 games, including the Final Four, will air on ABC or ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

How to watch the 2024 NCAA women's tournament without cable



If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include the channels carrying March Madness this year, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: The one way to stream every March Madness game

You can watch March Madness 2024, including both the men's and women's tournaments and all of Caitlin Clark's games, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch every game of both tournaments. The women's Final Four will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every March Madness game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to every March Madness game airing on network and cable TV, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching NCAA basketball on Fubo and get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80/month for the Pro tier, which includes 199 channels, but the streamer is currently offering the first month for $60.

Note: Because Fubo doesn't carry TruTV, TBS or TNT, you won't be able to watch every game of the men's tournament with a FuboTV subscription. And because the women's Final Four broadcasts on ESPN+, you'll still need an ESPN+ subscription in conjunction with your Fubo subscription. If you want one streaming platform to watch the entire tournament, you'll need a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 199 channels.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS and ESPN.

In addition to March Madness, Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ABC and ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the women's March Madness tournament this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and also includes the NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but right now Sling TV is offering a pair of offers for new subscribers. You can choose to take $10 off your first month of service on any tier or save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

Note: Because some men's March Madness 2024 will be broadcast on CBS, you won't be able to watch all the men's March Madness 2024 games with a Sling TV subscription. If you're looking to stream the men's tournament, we suggest a subscription to one of the other platforms featured here.

Top features of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT and TBS. (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

ESPN+: How to watch the women's Final Four



ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform. It offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. To watch the women's Final Four, simply sign into the ESPN app. You'll watch college basketball at no extra charge. You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5.

Keep in mind there are some blackouts prohibiting you from watching certain in-market games with ESPN+, even if they're nationally televised. If you're looking to avoid those blackouts, we suggest subscribing to the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle featured above.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 per month.

Watch March Madness games live with a digital HDTV antenna



You can also watch ABC and the network's 2024 March Madness coverage on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch NASCAR without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 400-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more (depending on your location) and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. It comes with a 16-foot digital coax cable.

When was Selection Sunday?



Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks to the bench after a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena on February 11, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Getty Images

The day when the tournament's brackets and seeds are released is known as Selection Sunday. For the 2023-24 NCAA college basketball season, Selection Sunday was held on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Caitlin Clark's road to the Final Four

The NCAA tournament is single elimination, which means Caitlin Clark isn't guaranteed a spot in the Final Four, or the national championship. If the Hawkeyes win today, below is a roadmap of what Clark's March Madness schedule will look like. Bookmark this post so you can check back for updates on Caitlin Clark's next game.

First Four: Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21, 2024

Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21, 2024 First round: Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23

Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 Second round: Sunday, March 24 and Monday, March 25

Sunday, March 24 and Monday, March 25 Sweet 16: Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30

Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30 Elite Eight: Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1

Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1 Final Four: Friday, April 5 (ESPN+)

Friday, April 5 (ESPN+) National championship: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio (ABC)

Savor Caitlin Clark's last season in Iowa: Nike "This was never a long shot" T-shirt

Caitlin Clark made history this season when she become the NCAA's all-time scoring leader. Her last season playing college ball, No. 22 is about to go pro. What better way to celebrate (and savor) the moment than NIke's "This was never a long shot" T-shirt, an homage to Clark's prowess on the basketball court.

The white Caitlin Clark T-shirt is made from 100% cotton and features graphics of Clark doing what she does best --shooting the ball. The shirt comes in men's, women's and kid's sizing and is also offered in a crewneck sweatshirt. We've linked them all.