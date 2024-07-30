The 5 best smart dishwashers of 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Smart appliances are making their way into our kitchens, thanks to the latest smart refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, smokeless indoor grills, coffee makers and yes, dishwashers. Now available from major appliances brands, like Samsung, LG, Bosh and GE, the latest smart dishwashers will clean and sanitize your dishes and glassware faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Plus these dishwashers operate quietly, allow you to skip the pre-rinse process, and you can remotely monitor and control the appliance using your smartphone. Some even have special smart wash cycles for pots and pans, baby care products, or plasticware.

Pro Tip: If you already use smart kitchen appliances, we recommend sticking with the same brand as your existing equipment when choosing a dishwasher. That way, you can use the same mobile app to manage all of your appliances.

Best smart dishwashers for cleaner dishes in your home

Our in-house team of kitchen appliance experts have done the testing and research for you, and has curated this roundup of the best smart dishwashers. Keep in mind, if you bundle multiple kitchen appliance purchases together, you can typically save a lot of extra cash. And all of these dishwashers have matching refrigerators and ranges.

Best smart dishwasher overall: LG Studio Smart Top Control dishwasher



LG

Dimensions: 23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 34 7/8 inches | Capacity: Up to 15 place settings | Noise level: 40 dBA | Number of wash cycles: 10 | Number of spray arms: 3 | Energy Star rated: Yes | Two or three racks: 3 | Finish options: Print proof stainless steel, Essence white | Smart app compatibility: LG ThinQ

The LG Studio Smart Top Control dishwasher offers a one-hour wash-and-dry feature, along with the ability to use steam as a cleaning and sanitizing tool. The steam is also used to remove food residue faster and then eliminate water spots from glassware.

Use the ThinQ app to monitor the appliance, which will send a message to your phone when its wash cycle is done and the dishwasher is ready to be emptied. When the dishwasher's door is open, two LED lights automatically turn on, so you can easily see everything that's inside.

Thanks to LG's patented QuadWash Pro feature, this dishwasher uses high-pressure jets that sprays dishes from multiple angles to provide extra cleaning power, while the Dynamic Heat Dry system delivers a faster and more complete drying process that won't melt plastics. Another notable feature is the easily adjustable rack system. It allows the appliance to accommodate larger pots, pans and serving dishes. During a regular wash, this dishwasher can accommodate up to 15 place settings.

This dishwasher is available in print-proof stainless steel or a white finish, both of which match other kitchen appliances in LG's popular Studio product line.

Best affordable smart dishwasher: GE Profile Top Control dishwasher with Microban antibacterial technology



Best Buy

Dimensions: 34 x 23 3/4 x 24 inches | Capacity: Up to 16 place settings | Noise level: 45 dBA | Number of wash cycles: 5 | Number of wash jets: 4 | Energy Star rated: Yes | Two or three racks: 3 | Finish options: Stainless steel, white, black, slate, black slate | Smart app compatibility: GE SmartHQ

Available in a variety of colors that will fit nicely into just about any kitchen, the GE Profile Top Control dishwasher has three racks that can accommodate up to 16 place settings at once.

This appliance's third rack is designed for silverware and other flat items, like kitchen utensils. This rack gets four of its own wash jets to ensure everything gets properly cleaned. Four additional jets are used to clean the contents of the dishwasher's two main racks, while steam is also used to eliminate the need for pre-rinsing and then to sanitize dishes at the end of the cleaning cycle.

When you add the optional Wi-Fi Adapter, you can monitor the appliance remotely from your smartphone and even quickly reorder detergent with the GE SmartHQ app. To help save energy and time, the AutoSense Cycle feature can detect soil level and the amount of dishes that need to be cleaned and then automatically adjust wash settings accordingly to take the guesswork out of ending up with consistently clean dishes.

Best mid-priced smart dishwasher: LG Front Control smart dishwasher with QuadWash



LG

Dimensions: 23 1/2 x 32 1/16 x 22 1/2 inches | Capacity: Up to 14 place settings | Noise level: 48 dBA | Number of wash cycles: 9 | Number of spray arms: 3 | Energy Star rated: Yes | Two or three racks: 2 | Finish options: Stainless steel | Smart app compatibility: LG ThinQ

Offered at an affordable price, this LG Front Control smart dishwasher includes LG's proprietary QuadWash feature. It uses four powerful spray arms to clean dishes from multiple angles. The EasyRack Plus system means you get adjustable racks, so you can fit more dishes and run fewer loads.

The tub uses rust-free stainless steel that expands the life of the appliance and improves its overall drying performance. Use the ThinQ mobile app to monitor the dishwasher's performance and get notifications about usage, maintenance and more.

To ensure clean dishes, you can choose from seven cleaning options and nine wash cycles, based on the contents you place in the dishwasher. There's even a time remaining indicator on the dishwasher itself, but this can also be displayed on your smartphone. The internal layout of this appliance is a standard two-rack design.

Best premium smart dishwasher: Bosch 800 Series dishwasher



Bosch

Dimensions: 33 7/8 x 23 1/2 x 23 3/4 inches | Capacity: 16 place settings | Noise level: 42 dBA | Number of wash cycles: 8 | Energy Star rated: Yes | Two or three racks: 3 | Finish options: Custom panel ready, stainless steel, black, black stainless steel, white | Smart app compatibility: Bosch Home Connect

The Bosch 800 Series is a higher-end line that includes this three-rack smart dishwasher with a sleek design. It features top controls and a built in stainless steel tub that remains rust-free. With this premium dishwasher, you can expect quiet operation and the ability to use the Home Connect smartphone app to get personalized performance from this appliance.

The sanitize option eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria, while the adjustable rack system allows you to fit extra-large items when necessarily. Meanwhile, the Favorite button on the control panel lets you select and save your favorite cycle/option combo that you preset using the Home Connect app.

The Bosch 800 dishwasher offers five standard wash cycles, including a Heavy, Auto, Normal, Speed60 and Smart Cycle. You also get three standard options, including Sanitize, Remote Start and Extra Dry. We like that the PowerControl spray arm enhances the precision washing performance and is able to nicely target your dirtiest dishes with a deeper clean. This eliminates the need to pre-rinse or hand wash dishes or glassware before inserting them into the dishwasher.

Best high pressure smart dishwasher: Samsung Bespoke LinearWash smart dishwasher

Samsung

Dimensions: 24.8 x 33.9 x 23 7/8 inches | Capacity: 15 place settings | Noise level: 42 dBA | Number of wash cycles: 7 | Pressure wash feature: StormWash+ | Energy Star rated: Yes | Two or three racks: 3 | Finish options: Black stainless steel, stainless steel, white glass, navy steel | Smart app compatibility: Samsung SmartThings

The cleaning capabilities of any dishwasher rely on its powerful jets. The StormWash+ system uses dual wash arms to clean from all angles, while operating at a volume that won't exceed 42 decibels. This feature, along with the dishwasher's Pre Blast Cycle eliminates the need to pre-rinse dishes. And once the dishes are clean, the dishwasher's Smart Dry System kicks in to offer 2.5x better drying performance than many of Samsung's older dishwasher models.

Using the SmartThings app, you can remotely schedule when the appliance will operate and choose the optimal wash cycle and features for the task at hand. It's also possible to reorder detergent with a few on-screen taps. Thanks to the three rack system, you can clean up to 15 place settings at once, using the third rack for small mugs, utensils and silverware. This frees up space in the main tub, so you can include more dishes and run fewer loads.

What does a smart dishwasher do?

A smart dishwasher connects to your home's Wi-Fi and can be remotely controlled using a smartphone app. If you have multiple smart kitchen appliances from the same brand, all will work using a single app, like Samsung's SmartThings or LG's ThinQ app.

Using a smart dishwasher, you can start a wash cycle anytime and from almost anywhere, plus lock or unlock the dishwasher door remotely. This is a useful feature if you have toddlers. When a wash cycle is completed, a smart dishwasher can send an alert to your smartphone, so you know it's ready to be unloaded. And the app for some of these appliances allows you to download and install new wash cycles that the manufacturer has developed and released after you've purchased the dishwasher. And to ensure you never run out of detergent, many of the apps associated with these dishwashers keep track of how much you have remaining and allow you to reorder with ease.

Many of the latest smart dishwashers have AI integration, along with special sensors that can determine how dirty your dishes are, and then automatically adjust the water pressure, water temperature, cycle time and the amount of detergent used to ensure your dishes always wind up perfectly clean (and in some cases, sanitized, too). Using AI, the dishwasher will also adjust water pressure to avoid accidentally breaking fragile glassware, plus optimize energy efficiency to help reduce your home's utility bill.

And if you're worried about price, don't. Traditional and smart dishwashers once had a huge price discrepancy, but not so much anymore.