Amazon's bestselling window air conditioner is more than $80 off

Summer may be winding down, but just like lingering Labor Day deals -- it's not quite over with yet. With late-summer heat waves still a possibility, your home should be ready to keep you cool with adequate air conditioning.

Whether your floor fan just isn't cutting it this year, or you want to get way ahead of next summer with a high quality air conditioner, we highly recommend splurging on the 8,000 BTU Midea window air conditioner. Not only is it the No. 1 best-selling air conditioner on Amazon, but it's also a CBS Essentials bestseller.

Right now, this popular air conditioner is available for more than a 20% discount on Amazon. This is one deal you don't want to miss out on

Midea U-shaped air conditioner: Save $83

If you're looking to cool a space smaller than 550 square feet, we recommend this Midea U-shaped air conditioner. It runs quietly (operating at less than 32 dB) and offers 8,000 BTUs of cooling power.

Our favorite features include a dust filter and DC inverter technology that uses 35% less energy compared with units from competitors. We also like its U-shaped design, which makes it much easier to install into most windows.

But it's the smart functionality that we really like. Instead of using the included remote, you can control this air conditioner with an app on your iOS or Android smartphone, or using voice commands if you have an Amazon Alexa home hub or smart speaker. And yes, this air conditioner has received Energy Star certification and is competitively priced. What more could you possibly want from an air conditioner that'll keep you cool all summer long?

The Midea U-shaped air conditioner (8,000 BTUs) has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Hardly knew it was running, it was so quiet," while another customer said, "I was skeptical that this would be quiet enough after selling our previous window air conditioner because it was so loud. This air conditioner is amazing."

One reviewer, who gave the air conditioner a five-star rating, said, "It's powerful and mainly quiet. It's like a mini split. You won't regret and price is right. Buy now before price go up again."