Taste of the Town

Trish Christakis reports Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Woman threw monitor at MIA ticket counter worker Trish Christakis reports Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On