Wildfires rage in Broward and Homestead: Residents scramble as flames threaten homes Simultaneous wildfires in West Broward and Homestead have scorched over 11,000 acres, forcing residents to defend their properties as thick smoke billows over the Everglades. With both fires only 50% contained, local families are preparing to evacuate while firefighters battle from the ground and air. Experts warn the aftermath could bring new flooding risks as scorched land loses its ability to absorb water ahead of the rainy season.