What is Ron DeSantis hiding when it comes to property taxes? Jim also talks with former State Senator Jeff Brandes about Governor Ron DeSantis and his refusal to present any kind of plan on eliminating property taxes. Brandes, who is now overseeing the policy think tank The Florida Project, is surprised that the governor has yet to issue any details on a plan that would upend the state’s tax system. He tells Jim that DeSantis’ proposal is just a bumper sticker, and one that could put many cities and counties across the state in dire financial straits.