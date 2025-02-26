Uncertainty hangs above Florida government workers due to Trump and Musk's job cuts | Miami Life In this week’s Miami Life: Angst and worry among South Florida federal workers grow as President Trump, with the help of billionaire Elon Musk, makes sweeping job cuts. A local union rep discusses the uncertainty that many government employees are facing now. Meanwhile, texting scams are getting out of control! But, there are some tips and tricks on how you can avoid getting ripped off. Also, a South Florida lawyer shares his high-powered passion for exotic cars. And, a University of Miami legend known for his iconic milkshakes is getting honored for his decades-long service.