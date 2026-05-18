U.S. sanctions Cuban officials amid drone threats and rising tensions The U.S. State Department has announced new sanctions against Cuban officials and their supporters after reports revealed Cuba has acquired 300 military drones capable of reaching South Florida. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warns of a "bloodbath" if the U.S. takes military action. CBS News Miami’s Anna McAllister reports live from Little Havana on the escalating crisis and what these developments mean for the U.S.-Cuba relationship.