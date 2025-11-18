Trump hosts Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, talks investment and U.S. fighter jet deal Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the White House for the first time since being linked to the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. President Trump defended him, saying he knew nothing about the murder and described Khashoggi as “extremely controversial.” The crown prince received an elaborate welcome ahead of an investment summit, where the two leaders are expected to announce plans on energy, technology, and artificial intelligence, and discuss a possible sale of U.S. fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.