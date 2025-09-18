The Persons of Interest who keep South Florida ever so exciting and fresh | Miami Life In this week’s Miami Life: CBS News Miami’s Jim Berry highlights some of the best Persons of Interest featured on Miami Life! First, Berry reintroduces us to Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn, who’s been tasked with guiding and protecting South Florida’s next generation. Then, Berry turns our attention to a young man whom he met one day while in Margate, who discovered a new path through religion and is spreading the faith to anyone who will listen. Next, Berry brings us back to a unique gym found in Kendall that’s run by stunt daredevils who teach people how to be action heroes. Afterward, Berry introduces us to Warren Hill, a man who works as an accountant by day and a multi-talented musician by night. If you ever wondered how cruise ship performers prepare for nightly shows, well then, Berry brings us back to how Carnival Cruise Line performances rehearse right here in South Florida. And finally, Berry reintroduces us to a Miami tire salesman who tried his hand at art after looking for a new hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. Catch Miami Life at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursdays on the CBS News Miami app and CBSNewsMiami.com.