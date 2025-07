The 2025 State Budget | Facing South Florida CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to State Sen. Lori Berman, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, about the state budget, which was just signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The two discuss the $600 million in line-item vetoes that the governor made, as well as the funding and programs from which that money was allocated. Guest: State Sen. Lori Berman/D-Palm Beach County