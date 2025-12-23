Suspect arrested after menorah vandalized outside Miami‑Dade tax office A menorah displayed outside the Miami‑Dade County Tax Collector’s Office was vandalized on the final night of Hanukkah, an attack captured on surveillance video showing a man throwing it to the ground and smashing it. Police arrested the suspect in less than 24 hours and are still working to release his identity. The rabbi who led the menorah’s installation said the act damaged the structure but not the spirit it represents, while county officials reaffirmed their support for the Jewish community. Workers in the building told police they had seen the suspect in the area before.