Surveillance video shows pickup driver dumping body in West Perrine Detectives are searching for a man seen on surveillance video dumping a woman’s body along a road in West Perrine early Friday morning. The video shows the driver circling the street in a pickup truck, making a U‑turn and leaving the body before driving off. A nearby business captured the footage, and an employee who viewed it described the scene as shocking. The woman has not yet been identified, and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.