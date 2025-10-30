Storm survivors land in Miami as Jamaica reopens after Hurricane Melissa Days after Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica, international airports across the island have reopened. A flight from Jamaica landed at Miami International Airport just before 1 p.m. today, carrying more than 100 passengers. Many had tried to leave before the storm but were stranded when flights were canceled. Now safely back in South Florida, they expressed gratitude for surviving the hurricane — but remain shaken by the devastation they left behind.