South Florida Weather for Wednesday 8/7/2024 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with afternoon highs in the mid-90s. A heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties.
