South Florida Weather for Wednesday 7/31/2024 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says it will be drier and hotter on Wednesday as Saharan dust moves in to lower the chance for rain. South Florida is under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.
