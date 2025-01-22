Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Wednesday 1/22/2025 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday due to the clouds and rain around. A strong cold front moves in late Thursday and it will be much cooler by Friday morning.
