Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 1/7/2025 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says today will be mostly sunny with his in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will push through and drop our temperatures Wednesday morning into the upper 40s and low 50s.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.