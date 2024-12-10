Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 12/10/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says our warming trend continues. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees. Wednesday will be even warmer before a cold front arrives and brings cooler temperatures.
