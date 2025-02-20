Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Thursday 2/20/2025 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Shane Hinton says Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees. A cold front will move through during the course of day. Friday morning lows will be in the upper 50s.
