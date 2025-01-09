Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Thursday 1/9/2025 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says temperatures tumbled into the upper 40s on Thursday morning. It will only manage to warm into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon under bright sunshine.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.