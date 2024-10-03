Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Thursday 10/3/2024 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Thursday will be mainly dry with a few showers possible. We're in for a hot and humid afternoon with highs in the low 90s and "feels like" temperatures in the upper 90s and 100s.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.