South Florida Weather for Monday 12/30/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman says afternoon highs will climb back into the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sun with just a chance for some isolated afternoon showers. The weather is looking nice for New Year's Eve.
