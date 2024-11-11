Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Monday 11/11/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Veterans Day will be a mix of sun and clouds with a low chance of rain. It will turn windy again on Wednesday and a cool change is in store for the weekend.
