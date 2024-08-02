Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 8/2/2024 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says scattered storms will form inland on Friday afternoon. Saturday will be windy with bands of rain throughout the day. Sunday is also looking soggy and unsettled.
