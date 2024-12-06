Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 12/6/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says afternoon highs will climb to 80 degrees. We’ll enjoy another dry, sunny day with a lighter breeze. A weak cold front will arrive Friday night and drop temperatures slightly for the weekend.
