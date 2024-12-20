Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 12/20/2024 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren says it will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. A front moving through will bringer drier, cooler air. Saturday and Sunday mornings will see lows in the 50s.
